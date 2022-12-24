Repurpose Old Garland Into Candle Holders With This Simple Trick

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Some families update their holiday decor every year to match a new aesthetic or theme. Sometimes, decorations just get old. To save money or avoid creating more waste, you can repurpose tacky, outdated decor. Upcycling is a great option for these reasons and more!

If you have an old garland hanging around, this is a great way to repurpose it into something useful. We love how upscale and elegant this upcyle decor is. When you think of classy or sophisticated, an old candle or jar lid certainly doesn't come to mind. But this creator proved otherwise.

The comments section showed how appreciative people were for this elegant repurposing of old materials.

"Smart idea!" @buttonsgalore

"Great idea." @Lil Crafty Bug

This is a great way to use old garlands that are no longer needed. These candles look beautiful and give off a wonderful scent!

Use them as centerpieces for your holiday table.

Tie multiple together and use as mantel decor for the holidays.

Wrap them up with ribbon and use them as gifts for friends, family, co-workers, teachers—or anyone you want!

Display one or more on an empty shelf in your living room or bedroom.

Place one on top of a bookshelf or cabinet to add some color and style.

This simple trick will allow you to repurpose old garland into candle holders. If you have an old garland that is no longer in use, or if you are looking for a new use, this is the perfect solution. It's time to get crafting!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.