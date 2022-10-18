Skip to main content

This Woman Designed Her Kitchen Island With Resin

Functional and stylish!

Technology and designs have come a long way, and nowadays you can even 3D print yourself a real house. On a much simpler note, there are also other ways you can build something, such as designing bath tiles with resin. 

This TikTok creator Caroline (@ciaffyy) did something slightly different with resin, as she shares in her video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

That's right! She designed a whole kitchen island with resin, and it looks so cool! Reminds me of the furniture you would find at Barbie's Dream House. 

It's hard to say if she made it herself or just designed it and hired someone to build it, but she mentioned in the comments section that all that was used was biodegradable eco resin and wood. As you can see in her other videos, she designed and built a lot in her home, such as the curved and wavy door frames.

I love the color combo, as well as the fact she added compartments for a cutting board and a knife block. It fits perfectly into her retro-inspired kitchen. The colors remind me of cotton candy, as it is soft pink, mint green, and sky blue. 

You might be wondering where the storage space is in this, and so do other TikTokers. One TikToker @cookiesmut commented,

"I'm less concerned about the resin and more concerned about the lack of storage, is the knife block and board cut out all there is?"

It seems like Caroline's kitchen has a lot of storage space already, therefore - to keep it simple - the island probably didn't need more.

Life in plastic - it's fantastic!

little girl painting a wall
Article

Mama Lets Her Kiddo Choose The Look Of Her Room and the Results are Stunning

ceiling fan in bedroom
Article

This Has to Be The Most Genius Way to Clean Your Ceiling Fans

peel and stick
Article

To Change Up The Look Of Your Stairs All You Need Is One Simple Hack

cleaning dust
Article

For Anyone Freshly Starting Out On Their Own, These Cleaning Tricks Are Life-Savers

ceramic dishes
Article

Take the “Faux Ceramic” DIY a Step Further With This Neat Trick

shutterstock_1490120168
Article

Woman Proves You Only Need Two Items to Flip a Table

Bed
Article

This Hack Will Make Your Mattress Smell Fresh and Clean, Better Than a New One

candles
Article

This Faux Fireplace Idea Using Just Candles Will Make the Vibes In Your House Immaculate

dishes soaking in sink bowl
Article

U.K. Man Starts Epic Debate Over a “Sink Washing Bowl”

secret room
Article

Woman Finds Incredible Secret Room While House Hunting

yellow crocs
Article

Woman Comes Up With Craft Croc Hack for Crocheting

Urban Outfitters Bed
Article

Wife’s Hysterical Hack For Getting Her “Dream Bed” Is Too Good

empty candle jar
Article

Here’s How to Repurpose Old Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters

plants in a bohemian setting
Article

Your Plants Deserve This Cute DIY Plant Bench

shutterstock_1141814390
Article

Watch How This Dollar Tree Hack Becomes a Lipstick Holder

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.