Woman Finds Dollhouse Grandpa Built On Facebook Marketplace and Restores It to Its Former Glory

We hope they never lose this beauty again!

Many of us either have a favorite toy, game or special item from our childhood that we hold near and dear to our hearts or we’re wishing that we can somehow get our hands on that special nostalgic item that we gave away when we were younger and didn’t think much of it at the time.

While this may not be the exact situation TikTok user @bridgetstern experienced, as explained in a video uploaded to her TikTok account, her mom got rid of a doll house that was built by her grandfather after the dollhouse spent years in a mice-infested storage and she no longer wanted to keep it as she thought it wouldn’t be safe for anyone to play with. Thankfully though, Bridget recently found the dollhouse on Facebook Marketplace and is completely restoring it so she can surprise her mom with the nostalgic childhood item!

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

In the video, she mentioned that she was shocked to see that it was posted online for sale after so many years and we are, too! You can see that this isn’t a typical dollhouse that you’d easily find on the store shelves. Besides being bigger than the average dollhouse, it’s obvious the dollhouse was built with integrity and is of great quality, so we can see why she’d want the dollhouse back, especially since her grandfather built it himself.

After bleaching the dollhouse and giving it a slight makeover with some fresh paint, we have to say, we’re even more impressed with the final look of this mini flip!

We can’t wait to see her mom’s reaction!

