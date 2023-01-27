Woman Restores 117 Year Old Door Handles and It Was Clearly Worth It

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to older things, there is just so much to love. I feel that there is a certain elegance and beauty in antiques and ‘old-world’ items that transcends most of what we see nowadays, even if it typically isn’t in the best shape. From architecture to design choices to specific nick-knacks, I’m forever amazed by the ‘stuff’ of the past.

And I’m not the only one! That is probably why Meliisa of MakingAHouseAHome went above and beyond to restore some centuries-old door handles that had long since seen better days!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The very first step to the process, besides spotting and deciding that these old brass handles needed some love, was to get them off of the doors. And can I just say that for 117-year-old handles, these things have held up remarkably well over the years! They even still have all of their original hardware including plates and screws.

Melissa started off by trying to soak everything in bicarb, but that didn’t work so well with the likely multiple layers of paint, so she moved on to paint stripper instead which worked a lot better!



Only once all the paint was off was Melissa able to move on, getting both iron paste and metal polish to help bring the pieces back to life. It took quite a bit of work, and a lot more elbow grease, to work both paste and polish into each of the knobs, handles, etc but the results are nothing short of impressive.

And finally, after all that hard work, Melissa and her partner were able to put all the knobs back into place where hopefully the iron and brass will continue to stand and serve proudly for years if not centuries to come!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.