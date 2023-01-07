Woman Gives Table a New Life Simply By Scraping It Down

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you've ever picked up a thrift store table and thought, "This would make a great addition to my home," then you're probably familiar with the disappointment when you realize it's been painted over.

Luckily, there's an easy way to turn the piece into something useful again: Scrape off the paint! This woman did just that, transforming her newfound table into a beautiful piece of furniture by applying a custom stain that perfectly matches her floors.

If you've got an old table that needs a new look, give it a fresh coat of paint or stain. It's easy to do with this guide! First, use a scraper to remove the old finish. Then use a rag to wipe off the dust before adding your custom mixture of stain and sealer. Let dry, then enjoy your new piece!

The comments said exactly what we felt.

"Gorgeous result." @shnmcd

Others loved that she preserved the original wood.

"So happy you didn’t just paint it black or white! Love the result!" @Blank

And the level of skill she shows in her restoration did not go unnoticed.

"That's a real skill - knowing what combination of stains will yield the exact color you want!! Impressive!bridget kat

We hope you’re inspired to look through your own home and find something that could use a new life. If you’re not sure where to start, try looking for furniture with an interesting shape or design that also has some damage—such as scratches or dents.

This way, when you’re done with the project, it will be like getting two-in-one! It may take some time and effort, but in the end, it will all be worth it when people tell you how much they love what you did with your old piece of furniture!

