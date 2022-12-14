This Is an Ingenious Way to Upcycle Glass Mason Jars

There are a number of reasons as to why people choose to upcycle. For some folks, upcycling is a great way to recycle something that someone else disposed of while caring for the environment and contributing to less waste; and for others, upcycling is an amazing way to maintain a minimal lifestyle since it reduces the chances of buying more things and instead choosing to work with what you already have.

Such is the case with Instagram user @loveandorderla's dad. Rather than trash the glass jars, he found a resourceful way to use them in his workshop and it is genius!

As she mentioned in the caption of the quick video, her dad isn’t a minimalist when it comes to keeping all of his nails, bolts, screws and other small bits and because he has so many, he decided to house them in reused various-sized glass mason jars. To do this, he cleaned the glass jars first and simply screwed the lids to the bottom of the shelf located in his workshop. So whenever he needs to get a certain screw, bolt or other small bit, he’s able to see exactly what he needs, rather than spending extra time digging around trying to find things. Aside from the convenience of knowing exactly where items are located, this upcycle also saves space.

This is such a helpful and genius idea that's perfect for handy men and women!

