Man DIYS Ultimate Retractable TV So Patio Watch Parties Can Be a Thing

It might still be the middle of winter for many of us throughout the US and beyond (unless you’re lucky enough to live somewhere that is warmer all year round), but that doesn’t mean that we can’t look forward to the spring and summer months ahead. And part of looking forward means figuring out what we plan to do with our backyards and patios come time to actually enjoy them.

Well, one TikTok creator, nicknamed MrAnnoyed, has come up with a fabulous (and cheapish) way of DIY’ing a retractable television that will be the focal point of your backyard shenanigans!

Essentially what this creator wanted was a television that could easily slide into, and out of, some sort of compartment that would keep it out of view when not in use. But unfortunately retractable televisions, as a whole, are rather expensive so rather than go out and buy one, he figured he’d just go ahead and make one.

And he did, amazingly well too if I do say so!

He starts out by building a simple box frame that is big enough not only for the television in both the ‘down’ and ‘extended’ positions, but that also had enough space for the wires and mechanisms that would be needed to operate the entire system. This includes the mount, the mechanism to move the whole thing, and all the various wires both to connect the television and to make the mount work.

The television is then inserted into the frame, everything is hooked up, and the creator then moves on to making sure everything looks nice. This includes paneling the box frame, giving it a good coat of polyurethane, and making sure that there is a ‘lid’ so that when it is fully closed up it looks more like a piece of furniture!

The end result is truly stunning, and I’d try making it myself if I wasn’t so sure something would go wrong for me!



