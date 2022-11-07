Skip to main content

Watch This Woman Give Her Staircase a Retro Vibe and It Will Take You Back to the 60s

It certainly takes you back in time!

Going with a theme or a particular style is certainly the major aspect of many who decorate their home, or have an interior designer decorate for them, such as this interior designer did with this pastel-dream home. However, other people - who are DIYers - enjoy doing the labor themselves, which can definitely be fun, especially if it is a colorful project. 

TikToker Kristin (@thriftymaximalist) did exactly that with her retro-inspired home and turned her "boring" staircase into a mesmerizing colorful dream, taking you back to the '60s or '70s.

Would you look at those colors? So trippy! 

I love how much time and effort she put into the designs - especially those wall designs. It took her about two weeks to complete, according to her post in the comments section. 

As you can see in her other video, her entire home has a retro-inspired thrifted vibe, and it works. The color of the paint with the murals, as well as the selection of furniture all work well together. It looks like such a fun place with good vibes only! 

Kristin started her staircase makeover by using two base colors, which look like a peach pastel and green apple, subtle but vibrant. She then used a pencil to draw a stencil and fill the design in with a bright orange, fuchsia, and that vibrant green. The other side of the staircase received a flower-power mural, with the same color scheme. She also used a black sharpie to add more detail to each flower. 

Even the stairs have little peek-a-boos of giraffe contact paper. So cute!

The final steps included adding a shelf above the hanging plant wall to place picture frames, as well as a base made out of plank wood to place some candles and adding the gold framed mirror back. 

This retro makeover looks stunning! And the TikTok community agrees as well, looking at the comments. 

