Woman Revamps Her Childhood Bathroom For Parents and It Turned Out Beautifully

Growing up, many of witnessed how hard our parents worked to make sure we had what we needed and then some. Now as adults, we strive to not only provide our own families with the same love and care that our parents showed us, but we also try to show appreciation to our parents for all they did for us.

One way TikTok content creator @makeityourhome is showing her parents her appreciation is by giving her childhood bathroom a makeover and after seeing how amazingly beautiful it turned out, we’re almost certain her parents can feel the love!

This DIY bathroom makeover is stunning! Not only are we impressed with how beautiful it is, but we’re impressed that she did this makeover all on her own and was all bout the details throughout the entire process! We love how she added the wood slats across the bottom half of each wall in the bathroom to create a synchronized and beautifully painted simple slat wall across the entire bathroom. The wall paper and art frames were a also a nice touch that helped elevate the appearance of the bathroom, but one of our favorite steps she took to take the makeover to the next level is by simply swapping out the old school mirrors in the bathroom and replacing it with a modern look by adding two gold-framed arched mirrors and open shelving.

Much like the many comments in the comment section, we’re in love with this kind gesture just as much as we’re in awe with the beautiful outcome — it’s chef’s kiss good!

