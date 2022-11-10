Woman Convinces Us We Need This Robotic Floor Mopper

If it’s one chore we hate doing, it’s mopping the floor. If you have hardwood flooring throughout your entire home, then this chore can be even more daunting, however, despite how much work it may be, it’s still a chore that has to be done. And what makes this chore even worse, is when you have to mop several times to get the floors completely clean.

If this sounds like you, you may want to take notes from TikTok content creator @nighttempus. She has two cleaning robots that she uses to clean the floors and honestly, it does such a great job, that we’re convinced we need this for our home!

Tell us you’re not convinced purchase the robotic floor mopper based on the video alone? It has two containers, where one container is filled with clean water to mop the floors and the other container is used to collect the grim and dirt from the floors. Umm how amazing is this?! The fact that it not only mops her floors three times a week, but it cleans its’ own mopping pads, too and all she has to do is clean out the dirty water and make sure the machine has clean water.

This is too easy, we’d say it’s worth every single penny.

We don’t know about you, but we NEED this!

