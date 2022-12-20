People Are Obsessed With This Roman Clay Accent Wall

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Accent walls are a fun and easy way to add a bit of spice anywhere in your home. And you can literally make it just about any wall, from finding space in your kitchen to ceilings, even your bathrooms - the sky is the limit and really your creativity is the only thing that is holding you back!



I, personally, love statement walls that are, somehow, still neutral - making this ‘roman’ clay accent wall from Kae Koo my new favorite thing that I am going to have to try asap!

So, let’s talk faux clay walls. Now, they might be as eye-catching and ‘poppy’ as some other colors or texture choices, but in my opinion, that can really work in certain instances. There is also something just so clean and classic about the look that really lends itself well to a more modern aesthetic, even if the look itself comes from ages past.

And even better, it is fairly easy to achieve the look (and remove it if you ever get bored!) Prime your walls the same way you would if you were painting, then get some plaster and mix in a light color, like the grey that Kae chose. This plaster then gets smoothed over the walls with a plaster spreader.

Over time you’ll get several layers, which you want to make sure you continuously smooth down, adding more and more layers as you go. You’ll also want to change the direction of your strokes here and there to make sure you keep up that more natural stone slash plaster look.

The end result should be something that dries in different shades of your base coat, giving it a natural variation, no matter how subtle. From there you can add any sort of accents, including fabulous couches or wall hangings, whatever you decide!



