Artist Makes Insane Design On House Out of Roof Shingles

Somewhere over the rainbow in a city called Beverly Hills in California, someone is living in a cute little house that makes you think of Bewitched or Sabrina - The Teenage Witch. This house is quite artsy but very different from the DIY art projects you would normally encounter.

TikTok creator and Los Angeles-based realtor @pamelasproperty shows us in her video why this house, in particular, is so special.

Twenty-five years ago, the artist only known as "Steven" transformed the roof into an unusual art piece with a lot of detail, using roof shingles. You can even find a kitty cat on top of it, to give it even more spooky, witchy vibes. The material used is unknown to the owner but most roof shingles that are sold in the U.S. are made from asphalt.

The design of the roof includes spiky- and diamond shape patterns, and hidden hearts. It reminds me of the witch house in the Brothers Grimm fairy tale "Hansel and Gretel," and the vibe is somewhat trippy that gives off an illusion of waves. Pamela mentioned in her video that the homeowner moved in the artist who worked on the roof for two years, while he was battling his alleged addiction.

While Pamela is still on the search for Steven - the artist - some TikTok users commented that similar houses with artsy roofs have been seen in Glendale and Chico, California. Maybe it is Steven's work or a copycat? I guess we'll never find out.