This Video Is Proof of How One Item Can Inspire an Entire Room

When it comes to interior design and tackling home remodeling it can be extremely difficult to know where to start, whether or not you should go big and bold, subtle and muted, romantic and cozy, or cool and refreshing. In the end you want to create and design a space that you aren't going to want to change a few years down the road, and just adding a bit of paint can be boring. If you are in need of serious change taking that first step for interior design remodeling can seem impossible.

Self-taught home designer @reworkedhome found a piece of furniture on the side of the road for free, she brought it home and used it as her inspiration to design an entire room.

On the side of the road sat a beautiful antique chest that read “Antique Ice Chest… FREE!!” the woman snatched it up, brought it home and used it to transform her once boring gray on gray and small bathroom. First she lined the walls in a pretty and textured striped wallpaper, she painted over the wallpaper with a dark velvet green of “oops” paint. Halfway up the wall she added a light victorian floral wallpaper and separated the two tones with a thick dark walnut trim. She added an old school mirror, quaint photos and colored textiles and that vintage ice chest… it was transformed into the sink cabinet.

