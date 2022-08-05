Skip to main content

Florida Daughter Makes Over Parent's Bedroom as a Surprise While They’re On a Trip

What an awesome sight to come home to!

Home makeovers and renovations are such a fun and interesting, but often extensive, project to start. And, in our opinion, bedrooms can be one of the most important rooms to make your own. Just picture how much time you spend in your bedroom; now imagine if it wasn’t a place that brought you comfort or looked like how you wanted it to!

That is precisely why one sweet daughter decided to surprise her vacationing parents with a dream bedroom makeover, and the results are awe-inspiring!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Camilla is the daughter in question, and we have to give her major props for cleaning out and renovating her parent’s bedroom while they were on vacation to visit family in Cuba. We aren’t sure we’d be brave enough to clean out our parent’s bedroom, just in case we found anything ‘unusual.’

Now, Camilla says that in the thirteen years of living in the house, her parents have painted and updated almost every room except for their own. So, with a bit of help from a friend, Camilla got down and dirty, taking everything out of the room, including the heavy mattress, the shoes and clutter beneath, and all the assorted clothes.

We aren’t sure if we could have pulled off this makeover in the three days that Camilla had, which is another reason why we have to give some serious appreciation to her dedication and love for her parents. At the end of the video she’s got the entire room cleaned up and the walls prepped, and we will keep an eye out to see what the final result looks like!

Now, can we get someone to do the same thing for us? 

driftwood art
Article

These Driftwood Sculptures Might Inspire You to Try a New Hobby

2 hours ago
drying herbs
Article

Woman Upcycles Curtain Rod Into Perfect Under-the-Cabinet Drying Rack

2 hours ago
annoyed by bugs
Article

Woman Shares Hack For Keeping Bugs Out of the House All Summer Long

3 hours ago
Moth
Article

Watch Dad Act Like a Total Kid After He Gets a Moth Trap for His 60th Birthday

18 hours ago
Bee on a window
Article

Man Derives Easiest Way to Get a Bee Out of the House Without Killing It

19 hours ago
Plants
Article

Plant Mom Shares When You’re Supposed to Prune Your Plants

20 hours ago
spidermites on plant
Article

Man Uses just 1 Ingredient to Get Rid of Houseplant Spider Mites

20 hours ago
Bedroom
Article

Mom Figures Out Genius Way To Give Sisters Who Share a Room Their Own Personal Space

22 hours ago
replacing soil plant
Article

This Simple Hack Could Save Your House Plants

22 hours ago
Fixing sink
Article

Plumber Saves Elderly Couple From Getting “Taken” Over Minor Sink Issue

22 hours ago
faux fern
Article

Here’s How to Make a $10 Faux Fern Planter for the Porch

22 hours ago
hand knitting
Article

Crafty Teen Amazingly Hand Knits Chunky Blanket In One Night

23 hours ago
moss mat
Article

Moss Mats Are Essential For Every Plant Parent

23 hours ago
lights in trees
Article

Woman Transforms ‘Spooky’ Forest Home Into Magical Wonderland

Aug 4, 2022
woman with mirror
Article

Woman Transforms Average Mirror Into a Literal Waterfall and It’s Stunning

Aug 4, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.