Aussie Man Shows Simple Way to Propagate Rosemary Herb Plant

Rosemary is a perennial herb that originated in the Mediterranean area. It's often used in cooking, as it has a strong flavor and can enhance many different types of food. You can also grow rosemary plants on your balcony, as they don't need much space or maintenance.

Rosemary is also great for organic pest control since they repel pests like ants, fleas, and aphids by emitting essential oils which smell bad to them! This makes rosemary an excellent choice if you're looking for a natural way to keep pests away from your home.

Not everyone has a green thumb. And then some people really do. See this comment.

"My rosemary is 5 feet tall and the same around. I DO NOT need it to propagate." @Kristen Eckerty

Of course, others struggle with nurturing rosemary.

"I can’t grow rosemary to save my life." @user4769992291081

Herb gardens are great, but you might want more than one flavor in your garden. One user asked, "Can you do this with lavender?" @CocitosMom

And another commenter revealed, "Yes! Lavender, rosemary, basil, mint, and thyme are all in the same family and can be propagated this way." @pulstarz

Propagation is the best way to grow more rosemary plants from seeds or cuttings. It's especially useful if you are growing rosemary in a container since keeping the plant alive and healthy in such an environment can be challenging.

This is a very simple and easy way to propagate rosemary herb plants. All you need is some cuttings from the mother plant and some soil. You can keep these tiny plants in pots or at home as we did.

