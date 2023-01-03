This Rotating Room Television Is a Bit... Much.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There are plenty of things out there that would be considered over the top - from nearly all pink rooms to having an entirely separate seating and drinking area for your favorite pet pooch. And we love people for doing this! After all, it brings you joy, and you’re decorating your own home - why not? But still, there are occasionally things that we see that just… really don’t make that much sense.

Case in point, this giant rotating television in Mayela Gutierrez’s room makes us wonder what would happen if two people were wanting to watch from two separate rooms.

Now, in theory, this could be a super cool idea. It is a huge television on a rotating part of a wall between two rooms, like something straight out of Batman’s cave or something. But see, here is the thing… It also isn’t all that practical, no matter how cool it might look.

On one side - huge mirror, on the other side, even bigger television. But what happens if one person on one side wants to watch something at the same time someone on the other side is already watching something? Also, where exactly are all the cords and are they going to get worn down or twisted over time?

As some people in the comments section pointed out, it would probably be far cheaper, and make way more sense, to simply add a television on either side of the wall, not rotating, and add a television frame around it. That way you could use it to ‘display’ paintings when not in use, or use it completely as normal. Which would be the more functional and practical way of doing this.

But hey, if its something you love and it works for you, then do what you like!



