Skip to main content

You Can Make A Rotating Shelf That’s Perfect For Books Or Shoes

Talk about a closet upgrade!

If you have an unused bookshelf sitting around, stuffed with books you don't read that only collect dust, you might be wondering if you can use it for something else. The answer is yes! A bookshelf can be more than just for books. You can use it for extra closet space for your clothes, shoes, or hats. This works especially well if you don't have much closet space. You can also turn it into a fun little DIY project and make it your highlight of the closet, resembling a high-end fashion clothing store. All you need is a bookshelf and a few tools to turn a boring, old bookshelf into a centerpiece. 

TikTok creator @bzellas demonstrates in his video how he turned a bookshelf into a rotating masterpiece. 

WATCH THE VIDEO 

Men's fashion never looked that good! How cool are these neon lights? All you need is a bookshelf which you can find at IKEA, Amazon, or Goodwill. This particular one is from Target, which is an option as well. You will also need some tools, like a drill, and screwdrivers, as well as a turntable known as "Lazy Susan," a mirror, and some neon lights available at Lowes, Amazon, and Target.

And now the fun begins. Unfortunately, Bzellas doesn't show the process of his bookshelf makeover, but it looks like he used two bookshelves that he customized to his liking where the shelves should go, he then bonded them together, I assume with screws. He added the mirror, some hooks to hang belts or hats, and the finishing touches with the neon lights. The results are quite impressive. However, the comments of other TikTok users were mixed. Some asked if it wobbles or if it can easily be knocked over by a pet, others said to leave this to a professional, not TikTokers. 

If done right, it should be stable and durable. 

blanket on sofa
Article

Woman Turns Her Upholstered Chair Into Luxe Leather With One Incredible Product

diy yarn craft
Article

Try This Cute Yarn DIY For Your Next Craft Project

woman making art
Article

Abstract Artist Makes The Coolest Wall Art Using Hot Glue and Glitter

bee on flower
Article

Woman Rescues Tiny Bee From Terrible Fate

white benches
Article

Man Dupes $300 Bench for Just $50

shutterstock_1157162197
Article

Man Creates Gorgeous Table That Perfectly Camouflages Your Porch Packages

shutterstock_1887136291
Article

Wife Catches Husband Hanging Up Every Single Painting She’s Done

shutterstock_1196302930
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Farmhouse Fall Wreath For Under $10

halloween candle
Article

Woman Recreates Bath & Body Works Halloween Candle Holder With Supplies From Target Dollar Bin

shutterstock_1919054342
Article

Woman Concots Genius Way to Trap Lantern Flies

upside down flower
Article

Watch This Man Concoct the Strangest Upside Down Flower Arrangement

mothman
Article

North Carolina Creator Shows Off Her Coolest Creepy Butterfly 'Transformation'

shutterstock_212817754
Article

Artist Makes Insane Design On House Out of Roof Shingles

shutterstock_1936619788
Article

This Attic Transformation Will Legitimately Blow Your Mind

christmas ornaments
Article

London Woman Makes Pretty Bauble Trellis That Will Have You Wishing It Was Christmas

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.