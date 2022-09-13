You Can Make A Rotating Shelf That’s Perfect For Books Or Shoes

If you have an unused bookshelf sitting around, stuffed with books you don't read that only collect dust, you might be wondering if you can use it for something else. The answer is yes! A bookshelf can be more than just for books. You can use it for extra closet space for your clothes, shoes, or hats. This works especially well if you don't have much closet space. You can also turn it into a fun little DIY project and make it your highlight of the closet, resembling a high-end fashion clothing store. All you need is a bookshelf and a few tools to turn a boring, old bookshelf into a centerpiece.

TikTok creator @bzellas demonstrates in his video how he turned a bookshelf into a rotating masterpiece.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Men's fashion never looked that good! How cool are these neon lights? All you need is a bookshelf which you can find at IKEA, Amazon, or Goodwill. This particular one is from Target, which is an option as well. You will also need some tools, like a drill, and screwdrivers, as well as a turntable known as "Lazy Susan," a mirror, and some neon lights available at Lowes, Amazon, and Target.

And now the fun begins. Unfortunately, Bzellas doesn't show the process of his bookshelf makeover, but it looks like he used two bookshelves that he customized to his liking where the shelves should go, he then bonded them together, I assume with screws. He added the mirror, some hooks to hang belts or hats, and the finishing touches with the neon lights. The results are quite impressive. However, the comments of other TikTok users were mixed. Some asked if it wobbles or if it can easily be knocked over by a pet, others said to leave this to a professional, not TikTokers.

If done right, it should be stable and durable.