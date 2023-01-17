Woman’s Clever Way of Hiding Router in Plain Sight is Genius

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If there’s one thing in our home that most aesthetic lovers have a love/hate relationship with, it’s our wireless internet routers. We need our internet to work from home and stream some of our favorite shows and music, but to have it sit on our entertainment consoles and be displayed as though it’s a beautiful piece of art or a plant because it’s the only place for it to rightfully sit in order to use it properly, can be an eye sore that ruins the sleek appearance we strive to have in our space.

However, thanks to TikTok content creator @the_house_acc, we now have a clever way to hide our internet router in plain sight!

How brilliant is this idea? To hide the wireless router, she used cane webbing material in a natural color and cut enough of the material that she used to hot glue onto a wooden picture frame.

Unsurprisingly, many of her followers and viewers in the comment section are just as impressed with this idea as we are and we totally get it!

This easy DIY project is so cute and easy to do and we love how it quickly both hided the router and elevated the space.

