This Rubbermaid Microfiber Mop Means Quick and Easy Cleaning of Most Spaces

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There are MORE than enough cleaning supplies, especially mops, out there to have created a debate about which one works best at various price points. Personally, I’d love to see a super cheap mopping Roomba that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

Unfortunately, that is unlikely to happen anytime soon, so I’ll just have to stick with amazing mop suggestions, like this one from SouthernEscape, the ‘DIY queen’!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, at this point, I guess the real question is which of the many mops out there works the best, and that is exactly where TikTok creators, such as SoutherneEscape, can help us make that determination. They test out the various mops and show them off, making it easier to decide which will work for us (or which won’t.)

Today the creator is showing off a Rubbermaid rolling mop, which is… sort of like a Swiffer, but you don’t have to replace the pads all the time. Instead, it has a similar form to the Swiffer, having a cleaning head on the end of a long pole, but it uses a cloth head that, after use, you pop into your washer and reuse over time. There is also a ringer that you can slide so that you don’t have TOO much water, or soap, on the head.

Essentially all you want to do is fill your sink with a simple cleaning solution of hot water and Pine-Sol, dunk your mop head in, wring it out, and get to work! The fabric head works amazingly well at spreading your cleaner while not getting everything too wet and soapy, and you can wring it out again without dunking, to get an extra wipe down!

Even better, you don’t have to just use this on your floors. In fact, I’ve used something similar on walls, ceilings, ceiling fans, and more. The long handle makes it easy to reach various places, and being able to pop the head into the washer means I don’t have to feel bad about wasting a ton of pads!



So, what do you think? Hopping on board the Rubbermaid train yet?



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.