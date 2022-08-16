Woman Shares Her Trick For Getting Rugs to Stay In Place

Whether you’re coming home after a long day of work or you’re fresh out of the shower, the last thing you’d want to go through is a slip and fall due to having an extremely slippery rug. Sure, you can purchase the anti-slip rug but those don’t always work and sometimes they can get quite expensive.

Rather than spend unnecessary money on anti-slip grips that may not work, try this amazing trick from TikTok content creator @knapptime_crafts. This trick has a secret weapon that prevents rugs from slipping from underneath you!

All she did was add squiggly lines of her secret weapon -glue - across the back of the rug and placed it back down onto her hardwood floor. That’s it! No slip when stepping onto the rug and you can still easily remove the rug to wash as needed!

We love this genius trick, however the comment section had some people who thought using glue on the rug was unnecessary. “Just spit balling here…maybe just buy an anti slip pad?” @mahadmubariz commented. “buy a rug gripper. I can't believe you used glue,” @hollyslater105 wrote. “Just get the anti slip pads and avoid glue,” another TikTok user commented.

To each their own, but anti-slip grips don’t always work and this trick appears to work, so maybe try it or do what you feel is best. Either way, we’re impressed with this simple trick!