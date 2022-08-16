Skip to main content

Woman Shares Her Trick For Getting Rugs to Stay In Place

You don’t need those “fancy” anti-slip-grips

Whether you’re coming home after a long day of work or you’re fresh out of the shower, the last thing you’d want to go through is a slip and fall due to having an extremely slippery rug. Sure, you can purchase the anti-slip rug but those don’t always work and sometimes they can get quite expensive.

Rather than spend unnecessary money on anti-slip grips that may not work, try this amazing trick from TikTok content creator @knapptime_crafts. This trick has a secret weapon that prevents rugs from slipping from underneath you!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

All she did was add squiggly lines of her secret weapon -glue - across the back of the rug and placed it back down onto her hardwood floor. That’s it! No slip when stepping onto the rug and you can still easily remove the rug to wash as needed!

We love this genius trick, however the comment section had some people who thought using glue on the rug was unnecessary. “Just spit balling here…maybe just buy an anti slip pad?” @mahadmubariz commented. “buy a rug gripper. I can't believe you used glue,” @hollyslater105 wrote. “Just get the anti slip pads and avoid glue,” another TikTok user commented.

To each their own, but anti-slip grips don’t always work and this trick appears to work, so maybe try it or do what you feel is best. Either way, we’re impressed with this simple trick

Curtains
Article

With Just a Flick of the Wrist, Woman Hides Curtain Rod Holders

1 hour ago
DHP Rose Linen Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed with Storage
Article

Woman Makes Big Comfy Chair Out of Twin Bed Ex Left Her

19 hours ago
Room with ceiling fan
Article

Wife Shares What It Looks Like When Husband “Randomly” Invites Family Over

20 hours ago
DIY Froot Loops Mirror
Article

Woman’s DIY Froot Loop Mirror Looks Good Enough to Eat

20 hours ago
DIY frame art
Article

Woman Transforms Old Frame Into a Gorgeous Piece of Decor With Paint Pens

21 hours ago
Farmhouse furniture
Article

This 17-Year-Old's Farmhouse Set Furniture Flip Is Too Good

22 hours ago
Outside patio
Article

This Huge Backyard Porch Is So Pinterest-Worthy

23 hours ago
Stenciled bathroom floor
Article

DIY Enthusiast Stenciled Her Bathroom Floor and It's Stunning

23 hours ago
Fly on the window
Article

Okay, So This DIY Spray May Be The Best Way to Easily Get Rid of Flies

Aug 15, 2022
DIY Stock tank pool
Article

St. Louis Woman’s DIY Stock Tank Pool Design Is So Dreamy

Aug 15, 2022
hanging shelf
Article

This DIY Paint Drip Shelf Is Perfect for a Playroom or Any Quirky Space

Aug 14, 2022
vacuuming woman
Article

Woman Shows What a Difference “Slow Vacuuming” Makes On Carpets

Aug 14, 2022
cute flower drying rack
Article

Using Repurposed Material, Herbalist Makes the Cutest Flower Drying Rack

Aug 14, 2022
woman crafting
Article

Woman Creates Beautiful Wall Décor Using Only Dollar Tree Finds

Aug 13, 2022
skeleton candy bowl
Article

Crafter Perfectly Dupes Spooky Skeleton Pottery Barn Candy Bowl For Cheap

Aug 13, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.