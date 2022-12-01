These Rustic Twig Stars Are So Easy and Cheap to Make

It's easy to fall in love with the look of twig stars. They're rustic and beautiful and bring a unique touch to any space. But how do you make them? It's simple: all you need is some wire and twigs from your backyard (or anywhere else) and a few minutes to assemble these twig star decorations.

Imagine how wonderful it would be to make your holiday decorations. You could save money, and you'd have a unique, one-of-a-kind set of Christmas ornaments for your home.

These twig stars are so easy to make! They aren't just for the holidays either. You can use them as wall decorations or as toppers on wrapped gifts instead of bows. They'll look great year after year, especially if you use natural elements like twigs and pine cones from outside.

Plenty of folks were grateful for the idea and couldn't wait to make their own. They also were super excited for this TikTokker's feature in a major home magazine.

"Thank you for sharing your technique, and congratulations on your accomplishment!" @tammykaymitchell

"Love the simplicity." @pinkroses66

"I use these on my Christmas tree and they are so beautiful to me!" @ShastaShantille

