Mom Beautifully Upgrades Lighting In Family RV for Only $16

...and it doesn't take much to do it

Having good lighting in a home is a must for a lot of people. Whether you’re a plant parent who owns a lot of plants that require a lot of light, you’re a person who appreciates taking a beautiful selfie at the peak of golden hour, or maybe you’re both, good lighting in your home is kind of a big deal.

However, not everyone’s home has huge windows that welcome in natural lighting, and when that’s the case, then it’s best to get great lighting you can purchase from the store, which is exactly what this traveling mom of TikTok account @traveling8pack did!

In the quick video, she and her husband carefully remove the two standard lights that came with their family RV using a screwdriver. Next, they simply cut off the wire that goes across the top of the cute lamp shades that they purchased from Lowe’s and slide the disc from the RV lighting into the top of the lamp shade. That’s it! So simple and cute!

Viewers took to the comment section to express their thoughts of this simple DIY renovation. “Oh I’m about to do this. Been trying to think of a way to make the lights looks better,” @katmardre shared. “Omg perfectly cute,” another TikTok user commented.

We agree. This simple lighting renovation instantly upgraded their lighting and we love how it turned it out!

