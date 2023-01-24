This Couple's RV Is Basically a Mansion on Wheels and TikTok is Obsessed

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It seems as if more people are happily leaving the idea of living the “American dream” behind by no longer opting to live in a beautiful house in the the suburbs and instead are choosing to live in a tiny home, or take their living situation on the road and converting vans or RVs into their everyday homes.

The latter is exactly what Kirs and Dev of TikTok account @fifth_wheel_living did when they chose the tiny living lifestyle and now live in an RV. However, their RV isn’t quite like any other RV we’ve seen before, after all, their RV is equipped with quite a few features that many of us wouldn’t have expected!

As seen in the video, this RV has practically everything needed to thrive and survive while the couple is out on the road, whether they choose to live in a stationary area or spend ample amount of time traveling to different places around the country. The couple’s RV has both a washer and dryer, standard walk-in shower, a living room with a nice-sized TV and fireplace, a relaxing king-sized bed, an office and probably my favorite feature — a full-sized kitchen with a huge refrigerator and stove that allows them too cook their favorite meals.

I’m with fellow TikToker @alleverycx when they commented, “Is this an RV mansion. I want one.”

This RV is serious goals!