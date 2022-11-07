You Can Grow Your Own Saffron Spice

Have you ever heard of saffron?

Unless you are someone who is big into baking or cooking then you may have never heard about this ultra-expensive spice. It is earthy and aromatic, and many argue it is well worth the high price of $10,000 per kilogram. (You can usually by it from your local store for about $25 for a few strands worth). But what if you wanted to try some for yourself? Well, good news - you may be able to grow it right in your own backyard!

TikTok creator Madeline does a lot of gardening as well as baking and the two crossed paths when she recently went to her local store to get some saffron for a new recipe. The prices were staggering, however, and it gave her the idea to try growing some of the spice for her own!

You see, the saffron spice actually comes from the saffron crocus, a bulb plant that can typically be grown right in your own backyard (depending on certain conditions.) Saffron crocuses bloom in the fall as opposed to the spring and can actually be harvested about six weeks after planting, making this quite the option for those looking for a last-minute gardening idea.

The spice itself is gotten from the stigma, which is the tiny red ‘threads’ that stick up from the center of the crocus and are actually a part of the plant’s reproductive system. Each crocus only has three of these ‘threads’, which is what helps make this spice so darn expensive. Of course, if you are just harvesting for yourself and your family, this might make it worthwhile for you!

All you have to do is plant the bulbs, cover them up, give them a good watering, then give them the sun and time they need and you’ll have some saffron in no time! Just make sure that you are picking the right kind of crocus to plant (some crocuses can be toxic to humans or pets), and enjoy!



