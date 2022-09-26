Family Puts Down Sand Instead of Carpet

We’ve all heard of the saying “you can’t bring sand to the beach,” but what about your house? While most people try to avoid tracking sand into their home after spending all day at the beach, this family went the total opposite route and opted to have sand in their home instead of carpet and honestly, it’s gorgeous!

As seen in the video posted by TikTok user @ciaraknight1, this Portugal home is stunning all throughout. And while there are many features in the home to boast about, including the open floor plan and the beautiful outside pool area, it’s the enormous amount of sand that’s located in the family room in place of carpet that caught everyone’s attention. “Wait till it gets everywhere. I mean everywhere,” @deathsvapour wrote. “Imagine losing something in the sand,” @trashcatbanjo commented. “Visually so cool! But this would be my nightmare. I struggle to get sand off me post beach, LOL,” @lacasitadelaselva shared.

We understand the concerns. The downside to having sand instead of the carpet is the cleanup, because the sand will likely get everywhere else in the home. However, on a positive note, walking in the family room will be similar to taking a walk on the beach without having to leave your home…how amazing would that be?!