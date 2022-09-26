Skip to main content

Family Puts Down Sand Instead of Carpet

Imagine hopping out of bed and immediately putting your toes in the sand…

We’ve all heard of the saying “you can’t bring sand to the beach,” but what about your house? While most people try to avoid tracking sand into their home after spending all day at the beach, this family went the total opposite route and opted to have sand in their home instead of carpet and honestly, it’s gorgeous!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video posted by TikTok user @ciaraknight1, this Portugal home is stunning all throughout. And while there are many features in the home to boast about, including the open floor plan and the beautiful outside pool area, it’s the enormous amount of sand that’s located in the family room in place of carpet that caught everyone’s attention. “Wait till it gets everywhere. I mean everywhere,” @deathsvapour wrote. “Imagine losing something in the sand,” @trashcatbanjo commented. “Visually so cool! But this would be my nightmare. I struggle to get sand off me post beach, LOL,” @lacasitadelaselva shared.

We understand the concerns. The downside to having sand instead of the carpet is the cleanup, because the sand will likely get everywhere else in the home. However, on a positive note, walking in the family room will be similar to taking a walk on the beach without having to leave your home…how amazing would that be?!

old pictures
Article

Here’s a Simple and Cheap Way to Make Your Home Aesthetic More Cozy

creepy baby doll
Article

Family Concocts Gruesome Halloween Display Using Baby Dolls

DIY trinket box
Article

These Magic Pond Trinket Boxes Are the Cutest Way to Store Your Small Stuff

hand dipped candles
Article

These Hand-Dipped Mabon Candles Are Perfect For Fall

Wall plants
Article

Watch Woman Turn Wall Into a Plant Gallery

laundry room
Article

Woman Gives Laundry Room An Expensive-Looking Makeover Using Contact Paper

monstera plant
Article

Woman Has Genius Way to Make Natural Looking Decorative Foliage

plants in coffe mugs
Article

Watch Woman Make the Cutest DIY Clay Lego Mugs That Actually Connect

water balloons
Article

Helium-Free Balloons Are a Great Solution For Any Party

illuminated far with fairy lights
Article

This DIY Fairy Lite Flower Terrarium Works As a Cute Night-Light

halloween pumpkins
Article

“Nightmare Before Christmas” Fans Will Love This DIY Quirky Kitchen Decorations

planting seeds
Article

Texas Woman Shows Us The Five Best Veggies To Plant In Early Fall

gothic aesthetic
Article

This Man's Southern Gothic Inspired Free Furniture Flip Will Blow Your Mind

Bathroom
Article

These Three Easy Hacks Will Keep Your Bathroom Smelling Good All Day Long

scratched floor
Article

Woman Discovers Nutty Way to Fix Scratched Floors

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.