Mom Gives Old Sandbox Turtle a New Life

And her daughter clearly loves it!

Being a parent with young kids around can be tough to get anything done around the house. And sometimes, all you really need is a little bit of organization, such as designing a landing zone just for your kiddos. At other times, what you already have is just in need of a little tender loving care, such as an old sandbox.

This is exactly what this TikTok account @diymisshjuliet did with their daughter's old sandbox. By giving it a girly glam up, as they share in their video. 

Wow! It looks so much better in pink now. Instead of keeping sand in it and leaving it outdoors, they turned it into a ball pit pool. Such a great idea.

All it really needed was some cleaning, a base coat, and a change of color. 

As you can see, the first step includes a base coat, which is just plain white. This makes sense, as otherwise the pink wouldn't be as vibrant and the old color of turquoise would still shine through. The next step involves a coat of baby pink paint, as well as some cute purple flower designs, and of course, the turtle needs to have some eyes as well. The finishing touches include a glaze spray, letting it dry, and filling it with some plastic balls, and there you have it, a ball pit pool. 

Their daughter clearly approves of it, as any kid would. 

