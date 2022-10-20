Crafty Queen Concocts Great Way to Keep Mess From Sanding Contained

We all love a good DIY project. It’s so gratifying seeing our creation look amazing in its’ completed stage knowing how much effort we put into the project to get it to meet our satisfaction. The only downside to doing some of these DIYs as opposed to simply buying from the store, is the huge mess we often make during the process.

If you, too, are guilty of making a huge mess when doing certain DIY projects, especially projects that involve sanding an item, take this queue from jewelry maker and TikTok user @jasperandelm. Her clever way of avoiding a huge sanding mess is one tip you’ll want to add to your arsenal!

In the quick video, she slides her hands through two gloves that are located in the two holes of a plastic bin container which holds her tools needed to sand her projects. So, rather than simply use her sander in an open setting and get the sanding dust everywhere, she simply created this DIY sanding box to do her DIY sanding projects.

We love how innovative this is and so do folks in the comment section! “I seriously need to do this. I was making a mess and it's always too hot outside,” @sunshinereinvented shared. “This is frickin’ brilliant,” @betsyrossisaliar commented. “Ok.… this is genius,” @_ayninova_ wrote.

If you’re interested in making this DIY sanding box yourself, she purchased the plastic storage box container from Target and the plexiglass top and pair of gloves from Amazon.