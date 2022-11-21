Woman Transforms Dollar Store Tray Into Ador Santa Cookie Plate

Christmas, one of the most festive times of the year. My most memorable holiday moment was when my mom and dad would bring out the Christmas boxes stuffed to the brim with garlands, ornaments, Christmas lights, and decorations. We had a special plate that had a painted candy cane and snowflake on the front of it. This plate was so special because it's what held the cookies and sat next to the glass of milk we had left out for Santa on Christmas eve, year after year.

My mom and I would spend hours baking the perfect cookies eating all but one, the single cookie left to set on Santa Claus's plate. This tradition is one that has stuck with me year after year, following me into adulthood, one I will cherish forever!

If you are looking to spark new tradition or revamp a current tradition with your family you have to check out the Santa Claus cookie platter @saffron_trista made using material bought from the Dollar Tree!

Starting with a large metal platter the woman began to add a coat of deep red Christmas paint, and painted the brim of the plate black. After the first coats of paint have dried the woman then measures out her lines to paint a black belt through the center of the plate, adds a gold square belt buckle in the middle, and adds two large painted white buttons above the belt!

