Apparently We’ve Been Storing Saran Wrap Wrong All Our Lives

Saran wrap, what would we do without it? Well, probably have a few more dishes that went uneaten because they went bad too early, and a few more craft projects that we did a little differently since this clear plastic is good for so much. But that doesn’t mean that it is necessarily easy to store, much like other long and cylindrical items.

Luckily for all of us, Illinois creator Bailey has shared with us, through another creator’s comments, exactly how we should be storing our wrap, and the reason might surprise you!

WATCH VIDEO HERE





So, as TikTok’er Charleysdotr comments, we are actually supposed to be putting our Saran wrap… into the freezer. Yes, for real. Now, this kind of surprised me and I didn’t really think anything of it, but Bailey decided to take one for the team and try it out so we didn’t have to. She grabs her box of Saran wrap and pops it into the freezer before leaving it overnight.

The next day, Bailey comes back out, along with a pan full of leftovers. Of course, she wants to save them, but they are in one of those cheap metal tins that you can buy from the store but usually come without lids. She is hoping that the hack works, and… it does. Honestly, better than I ever expected it to!

Literally, Bailey is able to pull her Saran wrap out of her freezer, slide it out, wrap up her meal, and cut it with ease. There is none of that fussing that usually comes with trying to get Saran wrap to come out in a smooth sheet, or the struggle to make sure that it cuts in an even line. It is probably the easiest I have ever seen someone work with Saran wrap, and I will be going to try this myself ASAP.



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.