Woman Rescues Tiny Bee From Terrible Fate

Bees play a giant role in the continuation of our planet, probably far more than most people even recognize!

Remember that bees are one of the most crucial pollinators of food crops in the world; thus we depend on them and other pollinators every day. Imagine just going without your favorite veggies, cereals, or even clothes! However, because of the widespread use of pesticides and other environmental variables, such as climate change, bee populations continue to drop.

Luckily there are at least a few kind people out there who, seeing something so small and struggling, are more than willing to step in and lend a helping hand. Just take this kind soul saving a bee from being used as compost!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Emily Wilcox was having just your average, typical day in her garden, deadheading her flowers and getting ready for the season’s end while also gathering up what she had cut off for compost. Then came the ever so faint buzzing of a bee. Looking around and up and down, she couldn’t quite figure out where it was coming from until she looked at one of the flowers, tightly closed up, that she had dead headed and had set aside for compost.

Super carefully she reaches out with her pruning shears and then, like a surgeon, slices open the side of the flower, exposing the tiny and pretty exhausted bee to the air. The little bug starts sliding out, and we can only imagine what it must be thinking, being saved by the giant human after falling asleep in a flower and being trapped there for probably most of the night!

We have to thank Emily for showing us such a sweet example of humanity, and we really hope that more of our readers take a similar view if they happened upon similar circumstances!