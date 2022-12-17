Farmer Has Most Brilliant Idea for Repurposing Her Chickens’ Feathers

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Backyard chickens are one of the first farm animals most at home gardeners, homesteaders, and families choose to have. They are incredibly easy to care for, don’t require much space, and best of all.. they lay farm fresh eggs! Every chicken owner knows that with chickens comes feathers, lots of feathers.

Each season when it turns from warm to cool and cool to warm, chickens go through a molting stage where they pull out their mature features and make room for fresh feathers that either protect them from the harsh winters or keep them cool in the hot summer days.

Some people choose to compost their feathers, and others throw them away, but one chicken owner @mcchickensquad, posted a video showing the most genius idea of what you should be doing with your chickens feathers.

A feather wreath is such a brilliant idea! You can keep adding feathers molt after molt to create and expand on one giant wreath or make multiple smaller wreaths to give to friends, hang around the farm, or store for replacements when the others get older.

To make the wreath the woman first collects her chickens feathers after the molt and washes them with warm soapy water. Once clean the woman then blow dries them- you could also air dry if your patient- the woman then uses a metal wreath frame and covers it with painter tape and begins poking the feathers around the wreath until it is fully and lush.

This is such a cute idea for chicken owners to try out!

