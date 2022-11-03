Skip to main content

U.K. Woman Captures Couch Catching Fire From the Sun in Real Time

New house fire fear unlocked

The thought of experiencing a house fire is scary, but what’s even more frightening than that, is actually witnessing a potential house fire start; and that’s exactly what TikTok user Lydia Cooke (@lydiacooke) recently experienced.

In the quick video uploaded to her TikTok account, we get a glimpse of just how bad it could have been had she not been in her home to see and stop it from happening. Who knew a house fire could potentially start like this?

The video clip was uploaded only two days ago and already has over 17 million views. In this situation, her leather couch began smoking due to the sun’s reflection casting off a small makeup mirror, forming a beam of light in a circle on the leather cushion. In a follow-up video, she explained how she was using the mirror earlier in the day to do her eyebrows and eventually put the mirror down so she can go into the kitchen to do some work before going back to the living room area a few hours later, and ironically able to see a thin strip of smoke coming from her couch.

Thankfully, she was home and was able to stop it early before it could’ve potentially turned worse.

