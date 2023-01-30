Mom Comes Up With Simple Solution for Organizing Kids’ School Bags

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Organization is key for everyone, but it’s especially beneficial and necessary when you have kids. And depending on if you have school-aged kids who tote backpacks to and from school five days out of the week, then you know just how annoying it can be when they come home from school, throw their backpacks to the middle of the floor or on the sofa and head straight to the kitchen for a snack, rather than putting their bag away.

If this sounds like your kids, then it may help if you try this easy solution TikTok user and mom @trendy_wendy24 came up with for her kids. Say buh-bye to backpack clutter in the middle of your living room with this easy organization tip!

Rather than tolerate or complain about her kids leaving their backpacks on the living room floor and sofa, @trendy_wendy24 came up with a quick and easy solution to resolve the clutter by drilling a long wood board into the wall next to the door of her home’s entrance. She completed the simple DIY project by adding six hooks to the piece of wood and placing a backpack on each of the six hooks.

That’s it — straight to the point and simple to do!

Good job, mom!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.