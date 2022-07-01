Woman Trash Picks a School Dumpster and What They Throw Away Is Infuriating

Growing up, we would always receive our school supplies list halfway through the summer, so parents were able to have enough time to prepare for the upcoming school year. Thankfully, though, school supplies appeared to be reasonably priced with many stores offering not only sales on majority of the supplies needed for students, but Texas in particular, also offered tax-free weekend shopping on back-to school items.

However, even with the sales and occasional deals, sometimes, some parents still weren’t able to afford getting necessary school supplies for their children. So it’s unfortunate that in this video below uploaded by Anna Sacks of TikTok account @thetrashwalker, we get a glimpse of the abundance of good school supplies that have appeared to be thrown away by a school.

WATCH THE VIDEO

In the video, you can see that majority of the supplies all appeared to be in great, working condition and some things were still in packaging. They were able to find unopened packages of index cards, unused sketch paper and water color pads, packaged headphones, slightly used water colors and so much more. The most mind-blowing items they found were some of the electronics, including a light sensor, which they noted was worth $69, a UVB sensor worth $119 and multiple TI-83 calculators that easily cost $89 each!

We can’t help but think how majority (if not all) of these school supplies could have been donated to those in need. Thankfully, though, Sacks and the others in the video were nice and gave away some of the supplies to cars driving by.

Hopefully, these school supplies will reach the parents whose kids will need them for the upcoming school year.