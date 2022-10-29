Skip to main content

This Screened-In Porch Gets the Coziest Makeover

We’d live out on that porch.

Screened in porches are a great way to be outdoors while keeping the annoying outdoor elements out. It's all well and good hanging outside cozied up next to a fire until the mosquitos start swarming or the rain begins to trickle forcing you to run inside to seek shelter. Screened in porches protect you from both the annoyance bugs bring and the changing of the elements. We have long seen people have small patio set ups, or rocking chairs on their screened in porches, just enough to hangout with friends and family.

TikTok couple @makeityourhome completely elevated their space; from a typical screened in porch to a cozy hangout pad that makes us want to sleep out there all summer long.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To transform their space the couple start with a deep clean and add fresh screens using a screen track system. The couple spreads out an area rug and assembles a large sectional that outlines the wall of almost the entire space. Lights are strung along the perimeter of the room, a gas fireplace is plopped in the middle, and perhaps our favorite, a pull down projector screen showcases on the wall. The space is perfect for cozying up with friends, family, or partners to enjoy a movie, lounge on the sofa, and roast s'mores over the fire. 

