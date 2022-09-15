Skip to main content

This Woman’s Floors Are Covered In Seashells She Collected and It Looks Like the Bottom of the Ocean

You will either love it or hate it.

So we all know someone who has collected sea shells. They go out to the beach and come back with buckets or pails filled with bits and bobs washed ashore. And sure they can be displayed in a jar or maybe up on a mantle somewhere, but what if there were a LOT of seashells?

Like, a ton of seashells… What if we told you there was just such a person and that their display solution was to actually lay them all out where anyone could see, and step, on them?

This is the exact situation one woman found when she walked into the condo of one beach lover. The owner had spent tons of time down at the beach and every time she had come back, shells had come with her. 

That was a problem, however. There was only so much space and soon the woman had to figure out another way to display her collection. So she came up with the somewhat controversial idea of adding them to her floor plan.

Literally.

If you stepped into this home you would see the entire floor is full of seashells, all keep in place by a mixture of sand and epoxy. In some areas the owner has even mixed in some blue to create the sense of waves. 

The entire living room, kitchen, and bathroom are chock full of this… interesting design, though we can’t imagine it is terribly comfortable to stand on. But the owner didn’t’t stop there with the ocean aesthetic… no, there are mermaids and stingrays, even an in-the-works mermaid-themed epoxy table!

Love it or hate it, we really do have to admire the sheer dedication that has gone on here. There was a lot of love (and hours) that went into this, and who are we to judge?

