Here’s Your Seasonal Reminder That Your Décor Doesn’t Have to Be “Trendy”

Whoever said that you need to toss out everything old should probably be thrown out instead. There are plenty of uses, even for old items, and I am not just talking about thrifting or flipping older pieces or furniture! In fact, there are plenty of uses that don’t necessarily involve thrifting or flipping, but rather just reusing old stuff you already have lying around!



Case in point, Loren Schaffer’s lovely Christmas tree and decorations, which is probably older than some of the readers who will be taking a look at this article!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Let us start off with Loren’s tree. This tree has seen not years but decades of use, and has been passed down from her parents. And you can easily tell the age as the faux needles have been quite stripped down, and you can see a fair amount of light right through the ‘fluffed’ out branches.

Luckily Loren has plenty of ornaments to help fill in those gaps. She starts off with some Dollar Store ball ornaments, large enough to draw the eye and really take up space before she starts adding in her favorite part of the entire decoration - childhood ornaments.

There is a string of pictures of her and her family members that goes up first, before Loren starts digging into her treasure trove of memories. There are things she made during her own childhood, vintage glass ornaments, and a really cool orb that has been filled with notes from her and her family - a mini time capsule that is meant to be opened in twenty years.

The overall look gives off strong vintage vibes and could look a bit tacky, but Loren somehow brings it all together, and really it just reminds me of the best parts of childhood Christmases!



