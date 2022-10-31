Skip to main content

New Home Owner Uncovers a Secret Basement Her Seller Swore the House Didn’t Have

How exciting!

When moving into a home, one of the exciting parts about moving into your new space aside from decorating, is when you discover a hidden room that you were completely unaware of. Such is the case with TikTok user @carla1983.mumof2.

After moving into her new home, she discovered an extra hidden area in her home that she, nor her realtor had no idea was in the house — a secret cellar/basement!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the quick video, Carla shows us a little carved out section in her floor that obviously leads somewhere. When she places her finger in the hole to open the secret passageway, she reveals a set of stairs that she says leads to a cellar that her agent said she didn’t have. How cool is this?!

With over three million views, it’s unsurprising that many of her followers and TikTok users took to the comment section to share their thoughts about this cool find. “I've seen "Barbarian" , trust me...Do NOT go down there,” @lalo_hercule commented. “If they had no idea it was there, you might’ve saved yourself some money!” @dogmilk235 shared. “What kinda of conjuring vibe is that!?! Close that door ma’am. Close that door.” @mary_lary2 hilariously wrote. “My friend found a 50s bomb shelter under her house that the previous owners didn’t know about. She made it a library,” @jamiedessen7 commented.

Well, while it may be quite creepy for some folks, she now knows it’s there so she might as well make something out of it and transform it into something cute, like a reading nook

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

tiny house that has wooden and metal siding
Article

Designer Makes Tiny Home Look Like a Mansion

stain removal
Article

This Amazon Stain Remover Works Like Literal Magic

herbs
Article

This Spiral Herb Garden Is the Stuff of “Kitchen Witch” Dreams

redoing furniture
Article

This Coffin Mirror Dresser Gets the Best Makeover

Seeds
Article

Woman Has Brilliant Idea to Keep Garden Seeds Organized

painting staircases
Article

Woman’s Simple Stair Makeover Changes the Entire Vibe of the Room

kid with secret
Article

Dad Makes Secret Passage Way to Playroom for Daughters and It’s Too Cool

dancing in bathroom
Article

Man Swears This “Potty Mop” Is a Bathroom Cleaning Game Changer

String lights
Article

Couple Creates DIY String Light Planter That Gives Off Instant Relaxation Vibes

Girls room re-do
Article

Parents Gift Daughter a Bedroom Makeover for 13th Birthday and It’s Too Cute

Bell Peppers
Article

Apparently We’ve Been Taking the Seeds Out Of Peppers Wrong Our Whole Lives

Winter Garden
Article

Gardener Shares Her Secrets for Harvesting All Winter Long

Rustic Bench
Article

Woman Creates Gorgeous Rustic Bench Out of Scaffolding Boards

porch
Article

This Screened-In Porch Gets the Coziest Makeover

Laundry
Article

Woman’s Laundry Room Is an Organizer’s Obsession

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.