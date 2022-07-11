Woman Shows Off One Of the Coolest Parts Of Their Old House and TBH We are Jealous

Older homes are a treasure trove of secrets and it seems like the older the house, the more nifty nooks and crannies there are to explore and hidden things to discover. We’ve had families find hidden treasures and even not so neat ‘bunker rooms’ that turn out to be grease traps and everything in between. However we still love to listen to and share these stories every time we come across them.

Today’s old house secret reveal comes to us from Bea, or Tarot_By_Bea as she is known on TikTok. Her and her family have moved into a 1941 war-time stone home and can we just say how lovely the house looks for how old it is. The stone has obviously been well kept, or repaired, over time and it looks for the most part like it could have been built only several years ago and not like it is nearing a century in age.

But on one side of the house is where the secret magic happens. Walk around and you’ll see a small black door in a recessed nook, rather unassuming if you don’t know what you are looking for. In fact many of us would probably pass by without giving it a second thought, and if we did wonder about it most of us might assume it was an outlet box or something similar.

However Bea dug a little deeper. Come to find out this tiny secret door leads to an even tinier box, which Bea describes to us as the place where a milkman would actually deliver milk to if the family members of the house weren’t in the home at the time of delivery. Yes, it is pretty much a mailbox for milk.

There is also an ancient sign within with dials that the original homeowners could use to tell the delivery man how much milk they wanted, simply by setting the dials to specific settings. You could even tell them what kind of milk you wanted, or whether you wanted to add something else like butter or eggs.



It is startling to remember this is how a lot of houses were built back in the days, and that a lot of families would get such simple staples delivered to their homes LONG before Amazon and similar services existed. Maybe its time to add a ‘milk-box’ to our own homes?