Skip to main content

New Home Owners Find Secret 'Feature' Hidden Under Lawn Grass

What a cool discovery!

Home renovation shows are some of my favorite shows to watch. I enjoy watching the houses get torn apart, only to be made anew at the end. However, the most enjoyable part of the show is the process in between, when the renovators are sometimes able to find an original piece to the home that they opt to include in the home renovations as a way to keep some of the home’s originality.

And this is exactly what Tiktok user @homesweetvictoria did when she and her husband unearthed something pretty cool growing underneath her lawn grass!

WATCH THE VIDEO

In the video, the mom of seven shows her husband and one of her kids power washing some stones that were underneath the grass. As they continued to power wash the area, they discovered a stone-paved path that went all the way back to the stairs on both sides of the lawn of the family’s dream home, which happens to be a 1915 mansion that was once empty for years.

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

Seriously, the stone path is so beautiful and what’s even better, it didn’t cost them anything to have it installed by a landscaping company!

Viewers in the comment section were just as amazed at the beautiful discovery as we were.

“That's one of the prettiest stone paths I've seen, and for free,” said one user. “I love it when a back yard turns into an archeological dig! Looks great!” Another user commented.

Hopefully, this stunning discovery is a pathway to another beautiful surprise that we anxiously await to see during this renovation!

Related Articles

Backyard Hot Tub
Article

Woman Transforms Shed Into a 'Hot Tub Paradise' Behind Husband's Back

8 hours ago
dark room
Article

Man Runs Out Of Old House After an Incident So Spooky, He Refused to Come Back Until Morning

8 hours ago
Doormat
Article

Amazon Delivery Guy Understood The 'Assignment' When Husband Unexpectedly Opens Door

9 hours ago
Refrigerator Hack
Article

Woman Thought Her Fridge Was Broken But This Cleaning Hack Saved Her Thousands

14 hours ago
Q-tips Stain Test
Article

Mom's Q-Tip Trick For Getting Slime Stains Off the Couch Is Brilliant

15 hours ago
Dollar bills
Article

Woman Shares Money-Saving Target Hack We Had No Idea Was Possible

17 hours ago
Strawberries
Article

Woman Makes Genius 'Decoy Strawberries' To Confuse Predators

May 10, 2022
DIY Tye-Dye Canvas Shoes
Article

Easy 'Girl's Night' DIY Craft Project Results In the Cutest Tye-Dye Shoes Ever

May 10, 2022
DIY Squishmallow Bed
Article

Mom Transforms Ikea Shelves Into a 'Squishmallow' Bed and People Are Divided

May 9, 2022
Play Kitchen
Article

Mom Transforms Nightstand Into Adorable Play Kitchen On the Cheap

May 9, 2022
Table set
Article

TikTok Grandmom Is Stealing Hearts While She Sets Her Table

May 8, 2022
Ikea Hack Planter
Article

Woman Transforms Ikea Trinkets Into the Cutest Planter

May 7, 2022
Outdoor String Lights
Article

This Simple String-Light DIY Will Make Your Backyard Extra Dreamy This Spring

May 6, 2022
Moss
Article

Gardner Shares Why She Refuses to Power Wash Away Her Moss

May 6, 2022
Bathroom mirror
Article

Give Your Plain Bathroom Mirror A Builder-Level Upgrade With This Simple Hack

May 6, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.