Skip to main content

People Cannot Get Over This Man's Secret Bar That Disappears Into the Wall On Command

Now you see it, now you don't.

They say that every house has that "one thing" that makes it wholly special and unique. It could be a super functional feature, or a quirky design. For Dean Douza, a husband and homeowner, that "thing" is without a doubt the secret bar he built that retracts in and out of the wall on demand with the help of Amazon's Alexa.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

"Alexa, it's been a long day," Douza calls out to his smart home device.

"Then I suggest you have a drink," she responds as the wall in the corner of his home bar opens up to reveal a hidden bottle rack full of liquor. The automatic shelf is expertly hidden behind a stone backsplash that makes an opening seam nearly undetectable. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

Followers were gobsmacked by the high-tech home display, and jokingly marveled that this TikToker was "rich-rich," to which Douza assured them he was just an average husband with a knack for engineering.

Another cool feature is that the "command" can be programmed to respond to anything Douza sets it too, which he proved in a recent TikTok he made for his friend's birthday. 

WATCH VIDEO HERE

All joking aside, this is one incredible feature we don't think anyone would say no too. Hopefully Douza follows these two videos up with a full tutorial so we could do it too!

Related Articles

cactus
Article

Gardener's Hack For Repotting Ginormous Cactus Is Sheer Brilliance

6 hours ago
ship lap
Article

Woman's Faux Shiplap Ceiling Hack Would Fool Even Joanna Gaines

8 hours ago
dresser
Article

Furniture Flipper Turns $25 Goodwill Find Into Perfect Dupe of Sold-Out Anthropologie Dresser

Apr 21, 2022
heartleaf philo
Article

Plant Mom Shares How An Average Bobby Pin Can Help Your House Plants

Apr 21, 2022
pool noodle rainbow
Article

Mom Turns Dollar Store Pool Noodle Into Gorgeous Room Décor

Apr 21, 2022
vintage baby cradle creepy
Article

New Mom Captures Baby's Empty Swing Mysteriously Rocking On Its Own

Apr 21, 2022
car caught on camera ghost
Article

Dad Blames Kids For Rolling Toys Into His Car, But Security Camera Catches the Eerie Truth

Apr 20, 2022
DUDE DAD DRESSED UP AS HIS WIFE
Article

Funny Dad Lovingly Roasts Wife Who Turns Into A #PlantMom Every Spring

Apr 20, 2022
dirty laundry basket
Article

Mom 'Strips' Her Bath Towels To Prove Why Washing Them Isn't Enough

Apr 20, 2022
spoken.io furniture rating comaprison
Article

Man Shares 'Secret' Site That Scours the Internet For the Best Price On Furniture

Apr 19, 2022
bookends
Article

Sustainable Stylist Shares Creative Ways To Use Thrifted Bookends That Don't Involve Books

Apr 19, 2022
paneled black shower door
Article

Woman Transforms Her Dated Shower Door Into a Modern Masterpiece

Apr 19, 2022
pruned lavender trees
Article

Brilliant Pruning Hack Makes Lavender Look Like Tiny Trees That Belong In 'Bridgerton'

Apr 19, 2022
console table
Article

This Couple Duped a $800 Pottery Barn Console Table For Only $100

Apr 19, 2022
forest in the woods
Article

Woman Captures 'Pacing Figure' In Woods During Daylight, Only No One's Really There

Apr 19, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.