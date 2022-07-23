Skip to main content

Dad’s Secret Man Cave Is Hidden In Plain Site

We never would have guessed!

Man Caves have become a real ‘thing’ lately. A place to get away and to enjoy yourself away from the stresses of daily life or people bugging you? Sign us right up! And we’ve seen some pretty creative options, from cool decorations to unusual layouts and even speak-easies, but this ‘hidden’ man cave takes it to a whole new level.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

When David Hampton decided he wanted his man cave to be a real hideaway, he meant it. He wanted it to hidden that we could even refer to it as a real ‘secret’. In fact, if you were to walk into the room where David’s man cave can be accessed you’d be hard-pressed to figure out how to get in.

The secret? Ripping a page right out of a medieval movie, David decided to hide the door to his man cave behind a bookshelf he installed in his home. The fairly unassuming piece is simple, and you’d probably never even think something unusual was going on just by looking at the shelf itself.

Then you see the tiny key that fits neatly into a lock on the bottom shelf, and with a gentle push, the bookshelf opens inwards to reveal the hidden room behind. Now, the reveal of the man cave’s interior comes in another video, but you can continue to color us impressed. In the second video we get to see how David built the wall, installed the door (shout out to Hide-A-Way Doors), as well as how the hidden room looks.

Now, whether you’re a Redskins fan or not, you have got to appreciate the overall look and swag in the room. Time to measure out our own house to see if we can fit in a secret library or man cave for ourselves!

