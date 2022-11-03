Skip to main content

Woman Discovers Secret Room Behind Pool

I wish I had these problems!

Now, we have seen plenty of secret or hidden rooms before. A lot of older houses have these spaces that simply aren’t usually accessible, and many people like to build them in or on as a little extra special ‘something’ nowadays.

But that doesn’t mean that it isn’t exciting to find the secrets behind these hidden rooms, or even figure out what they were used for in the first place! Let’s take a look at the house of TikTok creator BarnThisWay and the secret room hidden behind her pool!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So this creator has always known that there was a ‘secret room’ hidden behind the indoor pool of her older home. This rural home, built all the way back in 1820, has been updated over time including that great indoor pool that the home owner loves so much. Behind that pool, there was a locked door, but the creator did not know where the key was, or how to get in.

Until she managed to find said key.

So she traveled through the space behind the pool complete with all of its pipes and drains, then finally opened the door only to find what probably any of us would love to spy in our homes - a fullon walk-in sauna slash steam room! Honestly, it is kind of surprising that this creator did not know it was here, as typically that would have to be something that is registered or talked about in the house-plans, but some of the comments reveal that there might be reasoning behind that.

One commenter suggests that the reason the sauna isn’t described in the house’s selling points, there probably wasn’t a permit obtained for it and the previous owners hoped it would fly under the radar. And sadly, this is probably pretty true, and this creator will probably need to get an inspection and make sure everything is set up properly, just on the off chance that it wasn’t!

But wow, what a find!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Premium Flickering Flameless Wax Pillar Candles - Candy Striped
Article

Woman Makes Her Own Version of Pottery Barn Christmas Candle From Dollar Store

kids playing
Article

Dad Makes Secret Door to Connect Twin’s Rooms and It’s Too Cute

funeral home
Article

Ontario Woman Transforms Haunted Funeral Home Into House of Her Dreams

leather couch
Article

U.K. Woman Captures Couch Catching Fire From the Sun in Real Time

hostel
Article

Woman Gives TikTok Tour Of House That Has 70 People Living In It

Save the date
Article

Toronto Couple Filmed Their 'Save the Date' and TikTok Is Swooning

cleaning bathroom
Article

This Kid's Sunday Deep Clean Is More Impressive Than Most Adults

small hot houses
Article

Man’s Hack Allows Him to Grow and Harvest Vegetables All Winter Long

kitchen sink
Article

Man Hacks Cheap Touch Faucet to Work With His Smart Home Devices

Glass jar plants
Article

Man Makes Tiny Self Sustaining Ecosystem That Should Last, Well, Forever

lemon tree
Article

Woman’s Lemon Tree Starts Looking a Bit Rough and You’ll Never Guess Why

green tomatoes on vine
Article

Nonna Shares Sustainability Tip That Will Save Your Green Tomatoes!

lamp shade
Article

Woman Creates Stunning DIY Vintage Lampshades and Her Process Is Fascinating

laundry room
Article

Woman No Longer Uses Bleach Thanks to This Simple Life Hack

gingerbread
Article

Here's Where You Can Find the Highly Coveted (And Sold Out!) Anthropologie Gingerbread House Doormat

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.