Woman Discovers Secret Room Behind Pool

Now, we have seen plenty of secret or hidden rooms before. A lot of older houses have these spaces that simply aren’t usually accessible, and many people like to build them in or on as a little extra special ‘something’ nowadays.

But that doesn’t mean that it isn’t exciting to find the secrets behind these hidden rooms, or even figure out what they were used for in the first place! Let’s take a look at the house of TikTok creator BarnThisWay and the secret room hidden behind her pool!

So this creator has always known that there was a ‘secret room’ hidden behind the indoor pool of her older home. This rural home, built all the way back in 1820, has been updated over time including that great indoor pool that the home owner loves so much. Behind that pool, there was a locked door, but the creator did not know where the key was, or how to get in.

Until she managed to find said key.

So she traveled through the space behind the pool complete with all of its pipes and drains, then finally opened the door only to find what probably any of us would love to spy in our homes - a fullon walk-in sauna slash steam room! Honestly, it is kind of surprising that this creator did not know it was here, as typically that would have to be something that is registered or talked about in the house-plans, but some of the comments reveal that there might be reasoning behind that.

One commenter suggests that the reason the sauna isn’t described in the house’s selling points, there probably wasn’t a permit obtained for it and the previous owners hoped it would fly under the radar. And sadly, this is probably pretty true, and this creator will probably need to get an inspection and make sure everything is set up properly, just on the off chance that it wasn’t!

But wow, what a find!



