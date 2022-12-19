Family Gets News They Have a Secret Room In Their House and Uncovers Something Special

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

So, I am not really sure how it happens, but I have come across plenty of videos lately where people are discovering brand-new things they had never noticed before about their homes. This could be little nooks above a window that is actually way larger than they had thought it was, or an entire mini-sauna tucked away behind an indoor pool (which, wow… lucky!)

But as for an entire room? That is a new one, and luckily we get to join in on the journey as Heather Benge and her family get to discover their very own secret room in their recently bought house!

Heather starts off by stating that she and her family had bought their new house as a foreclosure during the pandemic, so the whole process from buying to moving in had been a little hectic. To this day, they are still unpacking a few things here and there, so that could be what helped contribute to the fact that they never realized that their home had a huge secret.

And, actually, they still might not have known this had their home’s old owner not contacted a neighbor to share said secret. There was, in fact, an entire three-hundred-foot room hidden in the house! The entrance happened to be in a closet area, behind a huge, stuffed-full pantry and covered up with some paneling through which you can barely see the lock.

Sadly the first video ends just as Heather’s husband unlocks and pushes the door open but, luckily for us, there is a second video! We get a little glimpse into the room, and Heather explains that the original owner of the home had been a ‘prepper’ and the room, which had likely never been opened in the past five years or more, had tons of water, ammo reciepts, dried food, and more! Personally, I’d take the advice of many commenters and turn it into a neat little movie room!



