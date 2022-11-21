Toronto Woman's Secret Staircase Has All of TikTok Shook

Can you imagine having this in your home?!

One of the coolest things about social media is getting a sneak peek into seeing the different and unique features of people’s homes. We’ve seen a dad crate the cutest little door to connect his twins’ bedrooms, a woman discover a closet turn huge hidden room with a crazy amount of storage and even witnessed a grandpa build a secret library that you have to walk through a Narnia wardrobe to get to.

That’s only the brink of the cool secret rooms and features we’ve seen so far. And our latest secret feature that we recently came across, courtesy of TikTok content creator @meetmiranda, is another favorite of ours! It’s not often for us to come across a hidden staircase in a someone’s home, especially one that leads to a room like this one!

Look at how cool this staircase feature is! We would have never thought that a staircase would be hidden by the kitchen bar area, and that’s why we like it even more — it’s totally unexpected!

And of course, the staircase leads to another room — a basement that features a laundry room and a pretty fancy bathroom that’s equipped with a freestanding bath tub.

TBH, we’d show it off to practically all of our guests that it would no longer be a secret — it’s too cool of a feature to keep to ourselves!

