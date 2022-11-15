Woman Builds Brilliant “Secret Stash” Fireplace Mantle and It Stores So Much

We’ve shared before how much we love hidden storage. After all, it’s a great way to hide TV cords, game consoles, remote controls and other things that aren’t the most appealing to the eyes when left out or should be kept out of reach of young children. We simply can’t get enough of the different ways we are able to hide things in plain sight, save space and still maintain the aesthetic that we want in our home.

Our latest hidden storage favorite we recently came across comes from TikTok content creator @shemwellspaces. Her hidden storage that’s apart of her fireplace mantle is so epic!

How amazing is this secret storage?! We love how she uses a remote control to open it, but what we love even more is that she to store snacks in addition to different remote controls. Ithaca a modern look that blends so seamlessly that it looks as though it’s just a wooden block and not an actual storage at all! This is so genius!

Her followers and viewers were just as in love with this idea as we are! “Oooh i love a secret snack stash, LOL” @karlycoop wrote. “I soooooo need this... my husband sniffs out all myhiding places for the candy and eats it all up in one day…” @darkangel23b shared. “You know the fact you put snacks in it the sales are going to go through the roof,” @whos_that85 commented.

Umm clearly we’re not alone when we day we need this hidden storage ASAP!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.