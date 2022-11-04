Professional Dry Cleaner Shares THE Secret to Getting Your Whites Super White

When it comes to household chores, doing laundry seems to be the least favorite of many housewives, even with having a laundry room at home. It's a chore that takes the longest, and sometimes the clothes don't seem that fresh or clean afterward, or they don't keep that laundry detergent smell for long. To combat that, you can use soap bars between your linen, and to get your whites super white again, you have to keep reading.

TikTok account @jeeves_ny, who is a professional dry cleaner, shares a few great tips in his video on how to get white garments super white again.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Who knew? I also thought that bleach would be the answer to all my dirty laundry problems but turns out - it's not.

So tip #1 is to soak your clothes in hot water and add powdered oxygen bleach, such as OxiClean. This works especially well on white garments, as well as tough stains. The best thing to do is to soak it for a few hours or better yet - overnight.

Tip #2 is the alternative to soaking, which is spraying your clothes with hydrogen peroxide and letting them air dry overnight. This works best for garments like dresses or dress shirts, however, you might have to repeat this process until you see the desired results. This also works great on duvets, pillows, or mattresses. Adding heat with a blow dryer will also speed up the process.

Tip #3 is adding OxiClean to your wash cycle and washing it on hot. Keep in mind that hot water will fade your clothes - if they are color - over time, therefore only use hot water on whites, and tough stains. However, I personally like to also wash towels, and sheets on a hot wash cycle to make sure all bacteria are killed.

And last but not least, tip #4. This one is not only easy but also environmentally friendly. All you need is lemon juice - preferably freshly squeezed and sunlight. You would evenly spray your whites with it and let it dry in the sun. This works great if you live in the suburbs and have sun and high temps all year round.

Doing laundry seems like a breeze now.

