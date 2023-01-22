Gardner Explains “Seed Block”; A Better Way To Start Your Seeds

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The most common method of starting seeds involves large plastic trays filled with rows of little cells. People dump the dirt in the cells, plant their seeds, water, and place in an area to sprout.

This method is conventional, easy, and uniform. The downfalls of starting seeds in this way is that it can be suffocating to the roots of the seeds and certain plants- like tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant- that need a substantial amount of time in their cell before being transplanted often get root bound and die. These trays also produce lots of waste if not carefully used and preserved.

Hop farm TikTok page @hopfarm posted a video showing off the genius seed starting method called ‘seed blocking’ that is beneficial for the home gardener, for the plants, and for the environment!

This is such a cool method, and even though the tools you need cost some money up front, they pay for themselves over time!

Soil blocks are quite literally blocks of soil that you sprout your seeds in, grow your seedlings to size, and directly transplant into the garden. The tool you use is simple, after making your seed starting mix you fill the cells of the tool and pack it down, then you pull the handle to release the blocks, insert your seeds into the dimples and pat soil over top.

The main benefit of this method is that it allows oxygen to the roots to promote healthy root development and there's no worry about the roots getting suffocated and dying unlike being confined to a plastic tray cell.

We can’t wait to get the tools and try this on our own!

