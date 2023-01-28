Gardner Shares Secret for Seed Storage

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Every gardener has their method for keeping their seeds stored and organized, from photo organization totes, binders, thrown in a stack and rubber banned, to filled in file cabinets, we have seen and appreciate all the methods.

If you grow and collect your own seeds, it gets more expensive to store them year after year since you have to buy little envelopes to keep them in with labels and dates. Home gardener and TikToker @raiseemuphomestead let the world in on her special method for storing small seeds that only has one upfront cost but last forever!

Very similar to the photo case organization method many gardeners use for storing their seed packets, this method is quite the same minus the paper packets around the seeds.

It's a bead organization case that has little containers inside it- similar shape and size to a Tic-Tac container that are the perfect size for holding garden seeds that you self harvest.

A simple label could be added on the front of each seed container, or on the lid of the bin. This is a perfect idea for those that harvest their own seeds, no more purchasing small envelopes that will just be trashed after the end of the growing season!

Come time to start seeds you grab your container plant the seeds in their soil block and snap the container close and store! No more fondling pesky paper packing.

