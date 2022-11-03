Man Makes Tiny Self Sustaining Ecosystem That Should Last, Well, Forever

Being a plant parent is so fun but it also is pretty hands on, especially if you are like me and can’t go on a shopping trip without buying a new house plant. We love them but they also take so much work. You have to water them, clean their leaves of dust and mites, change their pot when they outgrow them, add nutrients, and make sure they have plenty of sun. This starts to become a lot when you have an overload of plants.

I have always wondered if there were any species of plant that could self sustain itself, allowing me to be mostly hands off. Well @worchesterterrariums created a TikTok video showing a tiny terrarium that is thriving and sustaining mostly on its own.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To make this little terrarium he starts out with a small glass jar and adds in round dirt/clay marbles, then he adds leaf mold to the jar and mixes a little in a bin of soil that he then adds to the jar. Then he places moss on top of the layers and with long tweezers he pushes small plants into the moss. He then adds in small insects that feed on the leaf mold and decaying matter. In the comment section he mentions the only care he does is open the jar lid and waters it periodically.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.