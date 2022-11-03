Skip to main content

Man Makes Tiny Self Sustaining Ecosystem That Should Last, Well, Forever

Now if only we can create a life sized one we can live in.

Being a plant parent is so fun but it also is pretty hands on, especially if you are like me and can’t go on a shopping trip without buying a new house plant. We love them but they also take so much work. You have to water them, clean their leaves of dust and mites, change their pot when they outgrow them, add nutrients, and make sure they have plenty of sun. This starts to become a lot when you have an overload of plants.

I have always wondered if there were any species of plant that could self sustain itself, allowing me to be mostly hands off. Well @worchesterterrariums created a TikTok video showing a tiny terrarium that is thriving and sustaining mostly on its own.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To make this little terrarium he starts out with a small glass jar and adds in round dirt/clay marbles, then he adds leaf mold to the jar and mixes a little in a bin of soil that he then adds to the jar. Then he places moss on top of the layers and with long tweezers he pushes small plants into the moss. He then adds in small insects that feed on the leaf mold and decaying matter. In the comment section he mentions the only care he does is open the jar lid and waters it periodically.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

kitchen sink
Article

Man Hacks Cheap Touch Faucet to Work With His Smart Home Devices

lemon tree
Article

Woman’s Lemon Tree Starts Looking a Bit Rough and You’ll Never Guess Why

green tomatoes on vine
Article

Nonna Shares Sustainability Tip That Will Save Your Green Tomatoes!

lamp shade
Article

Woman Creates Stunning DIY Vintage Lampshades and Her Process Is Fascinating

laundry room
Article

Woman No Longer Uses Bleach Thanks to This Simple Life Hack

gingerbread
Article

Here's Where You Can Find the Highly Coveted (And Sold Out!) Anthropologie Gingerbread House Doormat

cutting wrapping paper
Article

Here’s How to Wrap Cylindrical Gifts Like a Pro This Christmas

painting tiles
Article

Watch This Woman Use Miracle Paint to Transform Bathroom Tiles on a Budget

mom kitchen renovations
Article

Mom Shares What It’s Like Doing DIY Renovations With Kids

playing with shaving cream
Article

Man Uses Shaving Cream to Keep His Bathroom Mirror From Fogging Up…and It Works!

Xmas Tree
Article

This Is a Brilliant Hack for Adding Height to Your Christmas Tree

fireplace
Article

Woman Builds Her Own Fireplace and Now We Want to Too

Target aisles
Article

Tennessee Husband “Steals” Target Employee’s Radio and of Course Hilarity Ensues

man installing Christmas lights
Article

Neighbor Rescues Husband Who Got Stuck on Roof Putting Up Christmas Decorations

light up cloud
Article

This Light-Up Cloud Mural Will Be the Envy of the Block

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.